June 1, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Juncker has full confidence in new Spanish government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has full confidence in the new Spanish government, a spokeswoman for the Commision told a daily press briefing on Friday.

“He has sent (Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez) a congratulatory letter stating his confidence in the Spanish government to continue to contribute in a constructive manner to a stronger, more united and fairer European Union,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

