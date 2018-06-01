EU's Juncker has full confidence in new Spanish government

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has full confidence in the new Spanish government, a spokeswoman for the Commision told a daily press briefing on Friday.
“He has sent (Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez) a congratulatory letter stating his confidence in the Spanish government to continue to contribute in a constructive manner to a stronger, more united and fairer European Union,” the spokeswoman said.
Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald