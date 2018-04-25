Regional Madrid head resigns after shoplifting video, masters scandal

MADRID (Reuters) - The head of the region of Madrid Cristina Cifuentes resigned on Wednesday after a turbulent month for the People’s Party (PP) politician which included claims she had falsified her masters degree and been caught shoplifting in 2011.

Madrid's regional president Cristina Cifuentes gestures while announcing her resignation in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Madrid has always been a stronghold for the center-right party, led by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, but is under growing pressure from market-friendly Ciudadanos which has jumped ahead in the polls amid PP corruption scandals.

A close circuit TV video published by newspaper OK Diario on Wednesday showed Cifuentes emptying her handbag for a security guard in a local supermarket after being accused of taking anti-aging cream.

Cifuentes, before tending her resignation, said taking the cream, worth around 40 euros, had been an “involuntarily error”.