Factbox: Main figures in Spain's new government

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has released most details of its new cabinet, tasked with leading the first coalition government since the return to democracy.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) celebrates the result in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The following are main ministers, including an unprecedented four deputies to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, three of whom are women:

CARMEN CALVO

Calvo continues as a deputy prime minister, charged with maintaining ties with parliament and maneuvering legislation via the government’s fragile patchwork of alliances.

NADIA CALVINO

Making good on Sanchez’s promise during the campaign, the acting economy minister and former general director for budget at the European Commission will be promoted to deputy prime minister with a focus on economic affairs.

PABLO IGLESIAS

As part of the coalition agreement between the Socialists and Unidas Podemos, the leader of the far-left party also becomes a deputy prime minister responsible for social rights and sustainable development.

TERESA RIBERA

A surprise addition that brings the number of deputy prime ministers to a record-setting four, acting energy and environment minister Ribera will focus on the environment and rural depopulation.

YOLANDA DIAZ - Minister of Labour

One of four ministries led by Unidas Podemos, Diaz will be forced to balance concerns over a slowing economy with the coalition’s promise to roll back a 2012 labor reform that drove wages lower and made it easier for companies to shed workers.

MARIA JESUS MONTERO - Budget Minister

The Socialist lawmaker has been re-appointed as budget minister and will also serve as government spokeswoman.

ARANCHA GONZALEZ LAYA - Foreign Minister

A new addition to the government, Gonzalez Laya is currently assistant secretary-general of the United Nations. She was chief of staff for Pascal Lamy during his tenure at the World Trade Organization.

JOSE LUIS ABALOS - Minister for Transport and Mobility

Slideshow (4 Images)

The acting minister of public works will see his portfolio renamed to emphasize his responsibility for infrastructure.

JOSE LUIS ESCRIVA - Social Security and Migration Minister

The head of Spain’s budget watchdog and former chief economist at Spanish bank BBVA will lead the ministry charged with pension reform and migration issues.