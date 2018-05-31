FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Socialists leader says would stick to budget approved by PM Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s socialist party Pedro Sanchez on Thursday said he would stick to the budget approved by current Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy if he won a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Spain's Socialist (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during a motion of no confidence debate at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

“I commit myself to fulfill the obligations of the EU, we want to maintain the budget approved by this assembly,” Sanchez told the parliament at the start of the no-confidence debate.

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez needs an absolute majority of 176 votes to become Spain’s new Prime Minister, and information from various parties suggested he had secured 175 as the parliamentary session got under way.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer

