May 31, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spanish PM looks set to go as Basque party says will vote against him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) said on Thursday it would vote against Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a motion of no-confidence, making it almost certain Rajoy will be unseated by Friday’s vote.

“We believe we are responding to what most Basques want and best complying with our responsibility by voting ‘yes’ (to the motion of no confidence),” said PNV party spokesman Aitor Esteban in a speech to Spain’s parliament.

Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

