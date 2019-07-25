Spain's Podemos says wants to break coalition talks deadlock with new proposal

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s far-left Unidas Podemos on Thursday circulated a new proposal for coalition talks with the Socialist party, saying it aimed to break a deadlock hours ahead of a key vote in parliament.

In the document, Podemos says it wants several cabinet roles, including the labor ministry, which is one of their key demands. But it dropped demands for another sensitive job, the budget ministry.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists have not yet publicly reacted to this.