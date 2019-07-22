Spain's Podemos says won't accept 'decorative' government posts

Unidas Podemos' (Together We Can) leader Pablo Iglesias speaks during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s far-left party Podemos will not accept “decorative” cabinet posts in any coalition government with the Socialists in exchange for support for acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said on Monday.

Sanchez earlier signalled that his Socialist party was nearing a deal to form a government with Podemos, while saying some work still needed to be done. Iglesias’ remarks suggested much remained to be agreed upon.

Speaking to parliament in the first day of confirmation debates, Iglesias called on Sanchez to give his party a proper government representation corresponding to its share of votes in the parliamentary election in April.