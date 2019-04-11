GAD3 polls shows Socialists hold lead ahead of election, short of majority

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists held the lead in voting intentions ahead of the April 28 election, the latest GAD3 poll for the ABC newspaper showed on Thursday, well short of a parliamentary majority.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s party would win between 135 and 137 seats, the poll of 2,000 people taken between April 8 and 9 showed, short a majority in the 350-seat parliament and slightly less than previously reported April 8.

The conservative People’s Party (PP) would take 85-91 seats, up slightly from the previous poll, while market friendly Ciudadanos may take 43-46 seats, and far right Vox, 25-29 seats, also up from the previous poll.

The poll showed a three-way coalition between the conservatives would still fall short of a parliamentary majority in the best of cases, while the Socialists would also need to seek alliances in order to govern.