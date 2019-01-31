Spain's far right Vox party surges in polls, Socialists lead

Supporters of far-right political party VOX attend a rally at the Palacio Vistalegre pavilion in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s far-right political party Vox saw support surge from just a month earlier while the ruling Socialists remained in the lead, according to a voting intention poll released on Thursday.

The CIS poll showed relative newcomers Vox would win 6.5 percent of the vote, putting them in fifth place, up from 3.7 percent forecast in the poll carried out in December.

The official poll by the Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS) showed the ruling Socialists would win an election if it were held today with 29.9 percent of the vote, up from 28.9 percent when the poll was taken last month.