Spain's socialists lead with 31.5 percent ahead of April 28 election: poll

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an electoral poster of Spain's Socialist (PSOE) leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez outside the PSOE headquarters in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists led in a poll published on Monday in newspaper ABC with 31.5 percent of votes, equivalent to between 134 and 139 seats in the 350-seat parliament, but short of a majority ahead of a general election on April 28.

A coalition of three right-wing parties - People’s Party (PP), Ciudadanos and far-right Vox - would get 45.4 percent of votes, equivalent to between 153 and 162 seats, also be short of the 176 seats needed to secure a parliamentary majority, according to the poll conducted by GAD3.

Socialist Pedro Sanchez could be re-elected as prime minister if he manages to form a parliamentary majority with the support of at least two of an array of parties - far-left Podemos and a Catalan pro-independence group - that backed him last June when he won a vote of confidence against PP’s government at the time.