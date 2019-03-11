World News
March 11, 2019 / 6:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's Socialists seen winning election without majority: poll

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s ruling Socialists would win 134 seats in the upcoming election due April 28, though would fall short of a majority in the 350-seat parliament forcing it to seek allies to pass legislation, a poll showed on Monday.

The GAD3 poll for the ABC newspaper showed that a coalition of right-wing parties would also not win enough seats to hold a majority, with the People’s Party taking 87 seats, Ciudadanos taking 38 seats and Vox holding another 36 seats.

The poll was taken amongst 1,000 people between March 4 and March 8 with a margin of error of +-3.1 percent.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos

