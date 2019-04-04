Support for Spain's far-right party seen waning slightly: El Pais

FILE PHOTO - People attend a rally called by Spain's emerging far-right party VOX, in Barcelona, Spain, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Support for Spain’s new far right party Vox showed signs of waning slightly, according to a poll of polls published on Thursday by newspaper El Pais, while the ruling Socialists continued to lead but without the necessary majority.

Spain is due to hold a parliamentary election on April 28. No single party has the majority needed to gain control of the 350-seat parliament, according to recent polls.

Support for Vox slipped to 11 percent from 12.1 percent recorded in the paper’s last poll of polls released March 13.

Backing for the traditional conservative People’s Party rose slightly from previous surveys, with 20.2 percent of the vote, while market-friendly Ciudadanos slipped to 15.8 percent and the far-left Unidos Podemos held at 13.5 percent, the poll showed.

The data represents an average of dozens of surveys carried out by different sources and weighted based on the size of the poll, the author of the poll and date, El Pais said.