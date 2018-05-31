FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 31, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's PM Rajoy will not resign ahead of no-confidence vote: PP senior member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will not resign ahead of a vote of confidence in his leadership on Friday, the Secretary-General of his People’s Party (PP), Maria Dolores de Cospedal, said on Thursday.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a motion of no confidence debate at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

“Mariano Rajoy will not resign,” de Cospedal said in a press conference on the sidelines of a debate in parliament ahead of the vote which has taken all day and will continue on Friday morning ahead of the vote.

Rajoy’s hours in office appeared numbered on Thursday after a Basque political party said it would back the no-confidence vote brought over a corruption case, paving the way for Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to take power.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.