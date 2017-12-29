FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Spanish PM calls for Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan. 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for a Catalan parliament to be formed on Jan. 17, the first step in reinstating a local government that was taken over by Madrid after illegally declaring independence in October.

Once the parliament is formed, members must put forward a candidate to lead the regional government who must then undergo a vote of confidence.

Separatist parties secured a slim majority in a Dec. 21 election, but they may have difficulty forming a government with many of their leaders facing legal proceedings over their role in the independence movement or in self-imposed exile.

Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
