Spain's king invites Sanchez to seek parliamentary vote as PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets Spain's King Felipe at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 6, 2019. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s King Felipe VI invited acting head of government Pedro Sanchez on Thursday to seek parliament’s approval to be sworn in as prime minister, parliament’s speaker said.

Sanchez’s Socialist party won a national election in April without securing a majority.

The King has held meetings this week with representatives of the main political parties and subsequently met speaker Meritxell Batet to communicate his decision to her.

