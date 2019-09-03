Spain's Sanchez says no to a coalition government with Podemos

FILE PHOTO: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez leaves after the final day of the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that there was no alternative to a Socialist government that would include some independent members, rejecting once more far-left Unidas Podemos’ demand for a coalition government.

“It’s unfeasible,” Sanchez said, talking of lack of trust between his Socialist party and far-left Podemos after two failed investiture votes in July.

Sanchez was speaking to Socialist party members, NGOs and unions as he presented over 300 policy proposals in a last-ditch effort to secure allies to be sworn in as prime minister before a 23 September dateline. If there is no deal by that date, repeat elections will be held on November 10.