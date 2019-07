FILE PHOTO: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacts during the second day of the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’ Socialists have rejected a last-minute offer by far-left Podemos in coalition talks, a Socialist party source said less than three hours ahead of a parliament vote on whether Sanchez can stay on as premier.

“The Socialists maintain the offer they made to Unidas Podemos,” the source said on Thursday, minutes after Podemos published a counter-offer.