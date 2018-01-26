FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 12:55 PM / in an hour

Spain declares Venezuela's ambassador 'persona non grata'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government has declared Venezuela’s ambassador in Spain ‘persona non grata’ following an equivalent move by the Venezuelan government on Thursday, the government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

Venezuela said on Thursday it was expelling the Spanish ambassador from Caracas in response to Spanish “aggressions”. The decision came days after the European Union imposed sanctions on senior officials of the socialist government.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander

