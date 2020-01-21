Spain's foreign minister to meet Venezuela's Guaido

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the III Hemispheric Anti-Terrorism Ministerial Conference at the Francisco de Paula Santander General Police Cadet School, in Bogota, Colombia January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

MADRID (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Spain and meet the new foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Spain’s government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday, without providing further details of the visit.

“Guaido is the interim president, and what our government has called for ... is that elections be held in Venezuela and democratic processes be activated so that the people can express themselves,” Montero told reporters during a briefing.

Guaido, recognized as his crisis-ridden nation’s legitimate president by more than 50 countries, is expected to appear at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.