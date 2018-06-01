Spain's no confidence motion to be voted at 11:01 am

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s no confidence motion, which will remove Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy from office after more than six years at the head of the government, will be voted on at 11:01 am (0901 GMT), Parliament speaker Ana Pastor said on Friday.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy waves as he arrives at Parliament to attend the final day of a motion of no confidence debate in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

In a brief speech before the house took a break ahead of the vote, Rajoy congratulated Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, who will assume the prime minister position after the no-confidence motion wins an expected absolute majority.