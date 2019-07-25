Spain's Sanchez loses vote to be confirmed as PM

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during the final day of the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a parliamentary vote on Thursday to be confirmed in the job, raising the chance of a repeat election.

After weeks of acrimonious negotiations, Sanchez had failed to win the support it needed from far-left Unidas Podemos.

With lawmakers still announcing their votes one by one, the number of abstentions and “no” votes had already reached a threshold that meant a defeat for Sanchez.

Sanchez’s Socialists, which won the most seats in an April election but fell short of a majority, have until late September to attempt further confirmation votes in parliament.

If they don’t seek other confirmation votes or if they are unsuccessful, a new election will be held on Nov.10, Spain’s fourth in as many years.