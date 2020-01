Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacts as he attends the investiture debate at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday secured parliament’s backing to form a government and end a lengthy political gridlock.

Sanchez, who leads an alliance with left-wing Unidas Podemos party, was supported by 167 of the 350 lower house legislators, while 165 voted against. The remaining 18 abstained.