Date for Spain PM confidence vote set for June 1: El Pais

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s parliament has fixed the date for a debate and vote of confidence in Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy for May 31 and June 1, Spain’s leading newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A parliamentary spokeswoman could not confirm the date.

On Friday, Rajoy was threatened with no-confidence motions and demands for a snap election over a graft trial involving members of his party in which a judge cast doubt on his testimony.