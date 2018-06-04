No early elections in Spain, aide to new PM says

MADRID (Reuters) - A close aide to new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday rejected any prospect of early elections, despite his Socialist party being well short of a majority in parliament.

Spain's Socialist (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez walks with fellow party members Jose Luis Abalos and Adriana Lastras as he arrives at Parliament to attend the final day of a motion of no confidence debate in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Sanchez, whose party holds just 84 of 350 seats, was propelled to head of government on Friday after convincing an unlikely alliance of anti-austerity and nationalist parties to oust the conservatives over a corruption scandal.

“It’s clearly unusual to govern with 84 lawmakers but the political situation remains very fragmented and everything suggests a new election wouldn’t fix that,” Jose Luis Abalos, often described as Sanchez’s right-hand man, told COPE radio.