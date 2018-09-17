FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain plans to reform constitution to strip politicians of judicial privileges

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday he will present a motion to reform the constitution to strip politicians of judicial privileges.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during an event marking the first 100 days of his government in Madrid, Spain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A level of parliamentary special protection has helped shield Spanish lawmakers from corruption charges, a deepening concern amongst Spaniards and the basis of a no-confidence vote which toppled the previous government from power.

Sanchez also said he plans to present the 2019 budget proposal before parliament between November and December.

Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day

