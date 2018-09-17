Spain plans to reform constitution to strip politicians of judicial privileges

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday he will present a motion to reform the constitution to strip politicians of judicial privileges.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during an event marking the first 100 days of his government in Madrid, Spain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A level of parliamentary special protection has helped shield Spanish lawmakers from corruption charges, a deepening concern amongst Spaniards and the basis of a no-confidence vote which toppled the previous government from power.

Sanchez also said he plans to present the 2019 budget proposal before parliament between November and December.