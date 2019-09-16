World News
September 16, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's acting PM Sanchez rejects center-right's conditions for backing him: source

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a plenary session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected conditions set out by center-right leader Albert Rivera to back him in a vote to form a government, a Socialist party source said on Monday.

Rivera said earlier he would encourage a fellow right-wing leader to jointly abstain to facilitate Sanchez’s bid to form a government, some five months after inconclusive elections, provided the Socialist acting prime minister fulfilled a series of demands.

A source in Sanchez’s caretaker government said he had asked both right-wing parties not to vote against his bid, and none of Rivera’s conditions should impede his receiving a mandate to form a government.

Reporting by Madrid Newsroom, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Ingrid Melander

