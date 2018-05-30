Spain's Ciudadanos says won't support no-confidence vote in PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s centrist Ciudadanos party will not support a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy due this Friday, its leader said on Wednesday, making it unlikely the parliamentary vote will succeed in unseating him.

However, Ciudadanos would be open to proposing a second motion of no-confidence with an independent candidate and an eye to calling an early election, Albert Rivera said in an interview with COPE radio station.

Spanish political parties are taking advantage of Rajoy’s weak minority party and a court ruling last week that sentenced dozens of people linked to his conservative People’s Party (PP) to decades in prison in a long-running corruption trial.

Rajoy said in parliament on Wednesday he intended to carry out his four-year term without calling an early election. But opposition parties are expected to continue to try to oust him even if Friday’s no-confidence vote fails.

“Even if no successful motion is passed to oust Rajoy, the risk of early elections before the end of the year has increased significantly,” said Antonio Barroso, an analyst at Teneo Intelligence.

“If an early election is held before year-end, a centrist, market-friendly and pro-European government would be the most likely result,” he added.

Friday’s motion of no-confidence has been proposed by the Socialists, with their leader Pedro Sanchez as the alternative candidate for leader.

However, without Ciudadanos, Sanchez must seek the support of small regional parties including Catalan forces seeking independence from Spain. Leftist party Podemos has said it will support the Socialist motion of no-confidence.

Rivera dismissed these potential partners on Wednesday as “separatists and populists”.

“A strong legitimate government arising from elections will give much more stability to Spain than a ‘Frankenstein government’ with a parliamentary minority,” he said.