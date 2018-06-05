Spain's former PM Mariano Rajoy to stand down as leader of the people's party

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he would stand down as leader of the People’s Party (PP) after his party was ousted from government in a no-confidence vote from Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez.

Spain's ousted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy leaves the chamber after a motion of no confidence vote at parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Pool via REUTERS

“It’s best for me, best for the party and best for Spain,” Rajoy said to a standing ovation from party members.

The Socialists replaced the PP as the country’s leaders on Friday after parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Rajoy over a slew of corruption cases.