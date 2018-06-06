Spain's new prime minister appoints cabinet with majority of women

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed his cabinet on Wednesday, with a majority of women taking up posts at the top of the government for the first time in the country’s democracy.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces his new cabinet members at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Key posts assigned to women included deputy prime minister - taken by Socialist party stalwart Carmen Calvo; economy minister - taken by Director-General for the EU Budget at the European Commission Nadia Calvino; and justice minister - taken by state prosecutor Dolores Delgado.

“All are highly qualified and bring a vocation for public service and reflect the best of Spain,” Sanchez said in a press conference at the prime minister’s residence.

“It is pro-gender equality, cross-generational, open to the world but anchored in the European Union,” he added.