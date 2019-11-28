Spain's Socialists, Catalan separatists to continue talks on new government

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists and Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Thursday they had “constructive dialogue” during their first official meeting to negotiate the formation of a new Spanish government.

In a joint statement issued after the two-and-a-half hour meeting, the parties spoke of differences but a joint determination to continue talks to allow the formation of a government and ensure political stability. They said a further meeting would take place on Dec. 3.