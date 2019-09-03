Spain's Socialists make proposals for government deal but see new election likely

FILE PHOTO: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks after his traditional summer meeting with King Felipe at Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Spain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists see repeat elections as the most likely scenario but will publish on Tuesday over 300 policy proposals as a last-ditch effort to try and get a government deal, a senior party source told Reuters.

The proposals, that include labor, pension and real estate reforms that could please the far-left Unidas Podemos, aim at trying to get them to support a Socialist government, the source said.

But the source also said that they saw the chance of a repeat election, following an inconclusive one in April, at 70%.