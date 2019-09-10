Spain's Socialists, Podemos make no progress in government talks as deadline nears

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos made no progress on Tuesday in negotiations aimed at striking a government deal, lawmakers on both sides said, with Podemos adding that Spain was headed toward elections if the Socialists kept rejecting a coalition.
If parliament does not vote in Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as prime minister by Sept.23, there will be new general elections on Nov.10.
(The story adds Sanchez’s full name.)
Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Ingrid Melander