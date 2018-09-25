FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Spain's Socialists see electoral support rise in official poll

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists (PSOE) would win 30.6 percent of the vote if an election was held today, an official poll showed on Tuesday, up from a previous poll held in August which predicted the party headed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would win 29.9 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds at the end of an event marking the first 100 days of his government in Madrid, Spain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The latest poll will buoy Sanchez in parliament, in which he holds just 84 seats in a 350-seat house, as he negotiates next year’s budget and scrambles to find support while insisting he plans to take the government until the next election in 2020.

It was the second poll since June’s change of government following a no-confidence vote which toppled the conservative People’s Party (PP) and put the PSOE in power.

The PP fell in distant second in the poll by the Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS) with just 20.8 percent of the vote, followed by the market-friendly Ciudadanos with 19.6 percent and the anti-austerity Podemos party with 16.1 percent.

Reporting by Rachel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer

