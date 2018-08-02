FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:50 AM / in 16 minutes

Spain's Socialists seen easily winning election if held today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists (PSOE) would easily win a general election if a vote was held today, winning 29.9 percent of the vote, according to an official poll released on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Socialist (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez addresses Parliament during the final day of a motion of no confidence debate in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS

It was the first poll since June’s change of government in Spain following a no-confidence vote which toppled the conservative People’s Party (PP) after dozens of officials were charged in a high profile corruption case.

PP fell in to joint second place with the market-friendly Ciudadanos party, both polling with 20.4 percent of the vote.

Anti-austerity party Podemos dropped to 15.6 percent of the vote, the poll showed.

Those results compared to previous poll published in May which showed the PP taking 24 percent, Ciudadanos 22.4 percent, Socialists 22 percent and Podemos 19.6 percent.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day

