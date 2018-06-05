FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Socialists to name Maria Jesus Montero as new budget minister: PM aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s new Socialist government will name former Andalusia councilor Maria Jesus Montero as the new budget minister, Jose Luis Abalos, close aide to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, said on Tuesday.

Montero takes the place of People’s Party (PP) Cristobal Montoro as the head of the ministry that controls domestic taxation and spending.

Abalos also said the Socialists would name Josep Borrell as the new government’s foreign minister.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander

