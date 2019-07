Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist party (PSOE) spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the party will not make a fresh attempt to name acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as the new premier if he fails to win two investiture votes in July, pointing to a new national election.