Spanish PM's future in balance as no-confidence debate hots up

MADRID (Reuters) - The future of Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hung in the balance on Thursday, with Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez a whisker away from forcing him out of office as a debate due to conclude with a no-confidence vote on Friday hotted up.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures at the start of a debate on a motion of no confidence at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018.

Rajoy’s departure would trigger a second political crisis in southern Europe, further unnerving financial markets already wrongfooted by failed attempts to form a government in Italy three months after a national election.

Sanchez, who told Rajoy he could still resign to avoid the humiliation of becoming the first Spanish Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote, will need an absolute majority of 176 votes on Friday to become the head of a new government.

“Are you ready to resign? Resign today and leave by your own will,” Sanchez told Rajoy. “You are part of the past, of a chapter the country is about to close,” he also said.

Information from various parties suggested he had already secured 175 and he was hoping to win over the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), which has five parliamentary seats.

The PNV backed Rajoy’s budget as recently as last week but is considering removing its support after dozens of people linked to his People’s Party (PP) were sentenced to decades in prison in a long-running corruption trial.

Sanchez said he would stick to the budget approved by Rajoy if he won and would also seek to start a new dialogue with the restive region of Catalonia.

Defending his record on Thursday, Rajoy told deputies his centre-right PP has a wide majority of members who are “decent and honest.”

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech during a motion of no confidence debate at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018.

“The Socialists have left us with a ruined country and we brought back growth and jobs,” he said, adding that Sanchez was trying to put together a “Frankenstein” government that would damage the economy.

Two Catalan pro-independence parties as well as leftist Podemos, a relative newcomer, another small Basque group and a party from the Canary Islands have said they will back Sanchez.

The PNV party was due to make a final decision on whether to continue to back Rajoy during the afternoon, when its leadership holds an extraordinary meeting.

‘WAVE OF INDIGNATION’

Jose Luis Abalos, the member of parliament in charge of formally presenting the motion on behalf of the Socialists, told PP deputies that the court ruling had triggered a wave of indignation across the country.

“While families were suffering the crisis, you were becoming millionaires,” he told PP members in parliament.

Rajoy, whose minority government has struggled after two inconclusive elections in 2015 and 2016 ushered in the most fragmented parliament since democracy returned to Spain in the 1970s, is also coming under fire for a perceived inability to solve a secession crisis in Catalonia.

A veteran politician who has survived many crisis, he insisted he intended to serve his four-year term, ruling out an early election he said would be damaging for the strong economic rebound Spain is enjoying after a deep crisis.

But opposition parties are also expected to continue to try to oust him even if Friday’s vote fails.

Podemos and another newcomer, centre-right Ciudadanos, have said they were ready to present a new no-confidence motion with a candidate for Prime Minister whose brief would be to dissolve parliament and call a snap election.

The Spanish economy has so far appeared unaffected by political events. Gross domestic output grew by 3.0 percent on an annual basis in the first quarter, one of the strongest rises in the euro zone.