Spanish prime minister to meet with Catalan regional leader

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference after the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he would seek to meet with Catalonia’s regional leader Quim Torra “as soon as possible.”

The exact time and date for the meeting have yet to be decided, Sanchez added.

Speaking at a news conference, Sanchez added that his government had approved raising pensions by 0.9% this year, in a bid to ensure retirees in Spain “do not lose purchasing power.”