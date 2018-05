BARCELONA (Reuters) - Three people were killed on Saturday when a light aircraft crashed in Spain, authorities said. The nationality of the victims was not immediately known, though the plane began its journey in Cascais, Portugal, and was headed to Reus international airport in northwest Spain, they said. The crash occurred in the department of Tarragona in Catalonia and did not affect traffic at Reus.

