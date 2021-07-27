The Exchange: Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event at Instituto Cervantes in New York City, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - In his attempt to revive the economy, Pedro Sánchez wants investors to give Spain more love. Local and global politics make that a challenging proposition. John Foley met with the prime minister as he set out for Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Hollywood but not Washington, D.C.

