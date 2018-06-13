FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 10:59 AM / in 4 hours

Court gives Spain King's brother-in-law five days to turn himself in: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A court has given Spain’s King’s brother-in-law five days to turn himself in after the Supreme Court ruled he must serve a five years and 10 month sentence for charges including tax fraud and embezzlement, several Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday.

Inaki Urdangarin, Spain's King Felipe's brother-in-law, leaves court with his prison sentence in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Inaki Urdangarin, who lives with Princess Cristina and their four children in Switzerland, appeared before a court in Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, on Wednesday to be notified the decision.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

