Court gives Spain King's brother-in-law five days to turn himself in: media

MADRID (Reuters) - A court has given Spain’s King’s brother-in-law five days to turn himself in after the Supreme Court ruled he must serve a five years and 10 month sentence for charges including tax fraud and embezzlement, several Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday.

Inaki Urdangarin, Spain's King Felipe's brother-in-law, leaves court with his prison sentence in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Inaki Urdangarin, who lives with Princess Cristina and their four children in Switzerland, appeared before a court in Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, on Wednesday to be notified the decision.