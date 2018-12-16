World News
Demonstrators strip naked in Barcelona to protest at fur, leather use

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Animal rights activists stripped naked and covered themselves in fake blood in Barcelona on Sunday in a protest against the use of fur and leather.

Dozens of activists lay naked and motionless in the busy Plaza Catalunya square, one of Barcelona’s main shopping and tourism destinations, besides a sign reading “How many lives just for a coat?”.

The protest was organized by the Spanish branch of animal rights group Anima Naturalis.

