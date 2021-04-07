Spanish renewable energy firm Ecoener plans stock market listing

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy company Ecoener said on Wednesday it plans to raise about 200 million euros ($237.42 million) through a stock market listing to pay for the addition of more capacity to its wind farms, solar parks, and hydroelectric plants.

The company founded in 1988 is joining a list of Spanish energy groups aiming to capitalise on investor demand for environmentally-friendly assets, boosted by international targets to reduce economic reliance on carbon and stem climate change.

It has hired Societe Generale as global coordinator for the deal, with Banco Sabadell, Caixabank, Credit Agricole and HSBC as joint bookrunners.

($1 = 0.8424 euros)