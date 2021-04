FILE PHOTO: A Repsol logo at a petrol station in Bormujos near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish energy group Repsol said on Thursday no current or former board member, executive or employee had acted illegally or unethically in relation to the procurement of information services.

The statement was in response to a decision by Spain’s High Court to place the company’s chairman under formal investigation as part of a probe into alleged spying almost 10 years ago.