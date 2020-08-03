World News
Deputy PM says former king's 'flight' from Spain hurts monarchy

FILE PHOTO: Spain's new Deputy Prime Minister for social rights and sustainable development Pablo Iglesias speaks after being handed over the portfolio in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s far-left Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias called former king Juan Carlos’ decision to leave the country amid a corruption investigation unworthy of a former head of state and said it compromised the Spanish monarchy. [nL8N2F55F7]

“Juan Carlos de Borbon’s flight abroad is an act unworthy of a former head of state and it leaves the monarchy in a very compromised position,” Iglesias, who is the leader of the far-left Podemos party that is part of the ruling coalition, said in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said that Juan Carlos should respond for any alleged wrongdoing in Spain and added that a democratic government could not justify behaviours that undermine the monarchy.

Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip

