FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement as he arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he respected the royal palace’s decision to support the former king Juan Carlos leaving the country in a bid to make his son King Felipe’s reign easier after a series of scandals.

Sanchez said the decision, announced by the royal household on Monday evening, was “fitting of a robust democracy”.