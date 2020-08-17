Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has been in UAE since Aug. 3: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Spain's former king, Juan Carlos, leaves after attending the funeral ceremony of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir//File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has been in the United Arab Emirates since Aug. 3, a spokesman for the royal household said on Monday, confirming a report by state broadcaster TVE.

In a statement released on Aug. 3, Juan Carlos had said he would leave the country for an unspecified destination after controversial aspects of his past private life came to light.

Asked on Monday whether the TVE report was correct, a spokesman for the royal household said: “That is what King Juan Carlos has told us.”