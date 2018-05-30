Spain police arrest fund manager Browder on Russia warrant: Browder tweet

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested Bill Browder, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin heads a British investment fund, in Madrid on Wednesday, according to a tweet by Browder from the back of Spanish police car.

Head of investment fund Hermitage Capital Management, Browder led a campaign to expose corruption and punish Russian officials he blames for the 2009 death of Sergei Magnitsky, who he employed as a lawyer.

“In the back of the Spanish police car going to station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station,” Browder sent from his Twitter account, including a photo of two police officers in the front of a squad car.

Neither the Spanish police, High Court nor Interior Ministry could confirm the arrest on Wednesday.