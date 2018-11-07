World News
Police detect possible bomb in Barcelona station, evacuate trains

MADRID (Reuters) - Police closed two train lines in Barcelona’s main station on Wednesday after a security scanner detected an object inside a suitcase that could be an explosive.

Bomb disposal teams had been sent to the Barcelona Sants station.

“We have received notification about 8 am (0700 GMT). Security of (rail company) Adif has seen an object with a scanner the shape of a possible explosive device inside a suitcase. We continue to make checks,” Catalan police said on Twitter.

Two trains were evacuated.

